Zamparelli shows impressive pace to lead Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship

Dino Zamparelli opened his 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB campaign with a strong weekend that saw him head away from Brands Hatch with a two point advantage over main championship contender Tio Ellinas.

After dominating the Friday practice and gaining two extra points for securing pole position, Zamparelli blitzed the first race in challenging conditions as the rain fell.

“It was a good day’s work,” said Zamparelli after the race. “We focused in practice on qualifying and race one, I’m really pleased we got pole by two tenths and got the win.

“Today wasn’t the easiest conditions to have the races in. To get race one underway and dominate in the way we wanted to was awesome.”

The second race saw further challenges due to the mixed weather conditions; a dry start to the race gradually declined in to a damp affair as the track started to get slippery as the laps counted down.

“Race two was all about keeping out of the barriers,” said Zamparelli. “It wasn’t easy, there was lots of backmarkers, lots of rain, there was so much going on.

“I drove well for a reverse grid race at Brands Hatch Indy, which isn’t easy, and got a third place. To show we could overtake on the tightest circuit on the calendar is good.

“I felt the Nationwide Accident Repairs Redline Racing Porsche was really strong but it wasn’t worth firing the car down the inside and risk losing points a haul of points.

“We took the points, kept a cool head and I’m happy with the result. It is all positive for Donington Park in a few weeks. I’m looking forward to it, we have awesome pace and we’ll keep learning.”