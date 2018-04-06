Zamparelli tops timesheets at Brands Hatch

Dino Zamparelli finished the day in a dominant first place as he topped the time sheets at Brands Hatch ahead of the opening weekend of the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB.

The Redline Racing driver topped both sessions to finish with a fastest time of 46.341, just 0.157 of George Gamble, who made an impressive start to his season with Amigos Team Parker.

Championship contender Tio Ellinas ended the two one-hour practice sessions in third place, just ahead of Porsche GB 2018/19 Junior Daniel Harper with a solid fourth place finish in both sessions as he lead a trio of JTR Racing cars.

Lewis Plato and Tom Wrigley finished in sixth and seventh as they both showed good pace throughout the two sessions.

Late-entry to Carrera Cup GB James Kaye finished the day in last place after missing the morning session. The former BTCC racer made a steady improvement throughout the afternoon but still has a huge learning curve ahead of him before the first race.

Rookie Seb Perez blew away the opposition to finish fastest of the Pro-Am competitors who all settled in to their new cars quickly. Dan Vaughan took his Motorbase Porsche to second in class ahead of Rory Collingbourne.

Esmee Hawkey finished the morning session in third place before being pipped by Collingbourne in the afternoon. Jamie Orton, Justin Sherwood and Greg Caton rounded out the class.

IN2 Racing’s Peter Kyle-Henney showed his championship intention as fastest Am class driver. Peter Mangion was second fastest ahead of reigning Am champion Shamus Jennings.

Iain Dockerill finished in fourth place ahead of Gary Eastwood and Richard Hawken, who like Kaye is making the switch from touring cars to sportscars this season.

Fraser Robertson lost time in the second session as he became beached at Paddock Hill bend. The session was stopped while the stricken car was retrieved but Robertson would play no further part in the day as the session got under way again.

While on the entry list for the weekend, it is unknown if Dan Welch will be taking part this weekend after missing today’s test.

Qualifying gets underway tomorrow (7 April) at 11:00 followed by two races on Sunday at 10:00 and 15:40.