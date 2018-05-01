1 Rebellion Racing loses podium finish after disqualification

The third-placed #1 Rebellion Racing LMP1 car of Neel Jani, Andre Lotterer and Bruno Senna has been disqualified due to a technical infringement.

Following the race, which saw the Rebellion team score their first podium of the season, a mechanical inspection found that the R-13 had worn its skid block beyond the tolerance permitted by the WEC rules.

The disqualification means that the #3 Rebellion of Gustavo Menezes, Thomas Laurent and Mathias Beche inherit the final spot on the podium behind the dominant Toyotas.

ByKolles Racing is promoted to fourth place, while SMP Racing’s #11 BR1-AER moves up into fifth place.