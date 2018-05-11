2018 World RX of Belgium Grid draw confirmed

The third round of the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship gets underway on Saturday at the Circuit Jules Tacheny Mettet. Today saw the Q1 Grid draw for the 2018 World RX of Belgium announced.
Sixteen drivers have been entered for this weekend’s World RX round with former WRC driver Francois Duval making his now regular appearance at his home World RX event. The Belgian will drive an ex-EKSRX Audi S1 Quattro run by Comtoyou Racing.
The Belgian team have a lot of experience with Touring Cars competition and Sportcar racing but this will be their first time in Rallycross competition. The team have already tested the car during the off season at the Mettet circuit.
Here are the Q1 Grids:
Q1 Race 1:
Timmy Hansen, Team Peugeot Total (Pole Position)
Johan Kristoffersson, PSRX Volkswagen Sweden
Francois Duval, Comtoyou Racing
Q1 Race 2:
Andreas Bakkerud, EKS Audi Sport (Pole Position)
Sebastien Loeb, Team Peugeot Total
Jerome Grosset-Janin, GC Kompetition
Q1 Race 3:
Niclas Gronholm, GRX Taneco (Pole Position)
Gregoire Demoustier, Sebastien Loeb Racing
Petter Solberg, PSRX Volkswagen Sweden
Kevin Eriksson, Olsbergs MSE
Timur Timerzyanov, GRX Taneco
Q1 Race 4:
Guerlain Chicheit, GC Kompetition (Pole Position)
Robin Larsson, Olsbergs MSE
Kevin Hansen, Team Peugeot Total
Janis Baumanis, Team STARD
Mattias Ekstrom, EKS Audi Sport
Qualifying One gets underway at 2.15pm local time (3.15pm British Summer Time) where the sixteen drivers will all be looking to set a good benchmark time to help them close in on a potential Semi-Final place on Sunday afternoon.