2018 World RX of Belgium Grid draw confirmed

The third round of the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship gets underway on Saturday at the Circuit Jules Tacheny Mettet. Today saw the Q1 Grid draw for the 2018 World RX of Belgium announced.

Sixteen drivers have been entered for this weekend’s World RX round with former WRC driver Francois Duval making his now regular appearance at his home World RX event. The Belgian will drive an ex-EKSRX Audi S1 Quattro run by Comtoyou Racing.

The Belgian team have a lot of experience with Touring Cars competition and Sportcar racing but this will be their first time in Rallycross competition. The team have already tested the car during the off season at the Mettet circuit.

Here are the Q1 Grids:

Q1 Race 1:

Timmy Hansen, Team Peugeot Total (Pole Position)

Johan Kristoffersson, PSRX Volkswagen Sweden

Francois Duval, Comtoyou Racing

Q1 Race 2:

Andreas Bakkerud, EKS Audi Sport (Pole Position)

Sebastien Loeb, Team Peugeot Total

Jerome Grosset-Janin, GC Kompetition

Q1 Race 3:

Niclas Gronholm, GRX Taneco (Pole Position)

Gregoire Demoustier, Sebastien Loeb Racing

Petter Solberg, PSRX Volkswagen Sweden

Kevin Eriksson, Olsbergs MSE

Timur Timerzyanov, GRX Taneco



Q1 Race 4:

Guerlain Chicheit, GC Kompetition (Pole Position)

Robin Larsson, Olsbergs MSE

Kevin Hansen, Team Peugeot Total

Janis Baumanis, Team STARD

Mattias Ekstrom, EKS Audi Sport



Qualifying One gets underway at 2.15pm local time (3.15pm British Summer Time) where the sixteen drivers will all be looking to set a good benchmark time to help them close in on a potential Semi-Final place on Sunday afternoon.