A Driver ‘needs to be able to find a rhythm” to be Quick in Monaco – Ciaron Pilbeam

Ciaron Pilbeam knows the importance of giving drivers a car they are confident in around the Circuit de Monaco this weekend as the Renault Sport Formula One Team’s Chief Race Engineer previews round six of the 2018 Formula 1 season.

Pilbeam is hopeful that Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr. will be able to find a rhythm quickly with the R.S.18 as they bid to maintain their position in fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, especially as the Monaco track is one that will bite a driver if a mistake is made.

To avoid the mistakes, Pilbeam is looking to ensure the behaviour of the R.S.18 is consistent so the drivers can take the confidence into all of the turns and bring home some more points for the Enstone-based team.

“As well as absolute car performance, to be quick in Monaco the driver needs to be confident in how the car will react, and needs to be able to find a rhythm, more so than at any other circuit,” said Pilbeam.

“The barriers are close and a single mistake or any unexpected car behaviour may mean the end of qualifying or the race.

“Although the circuit is known for its low speed corners, there are some fast ones too – the chicane at the entry to the Swimming Pool complex (Turns 13/14) is almost flat in qualifying, at over 220kph, with barriers close on both sides.”