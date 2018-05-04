Alonso Takes WEC Pole after Sister Toyota is Disqualified

After post session scrutineering, the pole sitting #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing has been disqualified, promoting Fernando Alonso, Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi‘s #8 Toyota to the first slot on the grid.

Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi took pole position during a dramatic qualifying session this afternoon, with a 0.379 second advantage on Alonso and Nakajima who set the time for the sister car. Alonso had been the slowest of the Toyota drivers with a 1:55.143, but both of the #8 drivers were down on the times set by the respective drivers in the #7.

Due to an “incorrect declaration of Fuel Flow Meter” the #7 has been stripped of it’s pole position. This promotes the second Toyota to take the first pole and the first points of the 2018-19 FIA World Endurance Championship.

The Rebellion Racing #1, driven by Bruno Senna, Neel Jani and Andre Lotterer will now share the front row with the remaining Toyota.

The #7 Toyota will start from the pit lane a lap down on the field.