Ammermüller sweeps Barcelona in lights-to-flag victory

Michael Ammermüller got his Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup title defence off to the perfect start as he took pole position and the race victory as the 2018 season got underway at the Circuit de Catalunya.

The 30-car field took to the grid in their Formula 1 support role and Ammermüller lead the field away from the start. Even a brief safety car period that closed the field up failed to trouble the champion as he raced to victory.

“I’m so happy with this successful weekend. It was important to maintain the right tyre temperature in the two safety car phases, and I managed that very well,” said Ammermüller after the race.

3.4 seconds behind Ammermüller was Dutchman Jaap van Lagen who was happy to finish where he did, admitting that the victory was out of his reach.

“The deciding factor was that I gained two places at the start and moved into second. Michael Ammermüller drove a flawless race. I’m thrilled with my podium result” said van Lagen.

Dylan Periera fought hard with van Lagen for second place but couldn’t quite do enough as the laps counted down.

With the final podium place in the bag Periera commented, “The spectators were treated to a great race. Thanks to the safety car I managed to close in on Jaap van Lagen, but he defended his position cleverly,”

Porsche Junior and reigning Carrera Cup France champion Julien Andlauer drove a strong race to hold on fourth place, just off of the podium after a slow start.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t hold on to my second place at the start. Afterwards I wanted to overtake but I also had to keep an eye in the rear-view mirror because the field was very tight. That was tough, so I’m pleased with fourth,” said the 18-year-old Frenchman.

Larry ten Voorde took fifth place ahead of British driver Nick Yelloly.

Porsche Junior Thomas Preining missed out on a points finish; after starting the race from twelfth place the 19-year-old retired from the race after making contact with another car and picking up a penalty.

“I managed to gain several positions in the first laps, but while attempting to overtake I touched another car and was handed a drive-through penalty.” said Preining. “With the time I lost, it wouldn’t have made much sense to rejoin the race for the four remaining laps,”

Josh Webster finished the race in ninth position while fellow Brit Tom Sharp finished just outside the top ten in eleventh place. Mark Radcliffe finished in twenty-third place overall, fifth in class.

Roar Lindland took the Pro-Am honours ahead of Nicolas Misslin and Christof Langer.

The series heads to Monaco for the second round as it hits the 3.337 kilometre street circuit.