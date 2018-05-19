Andreas Bakkerud – “I went for broke once more”

Andreas Bakkerud has had the better start to the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship when compared to his EKS Audi Sport team-mate Mattias Ekstrom. Two consecutive podium finishes so far this season says it all.

As the Championship moved to round three for the 2018 World RX of Belgium, Bakkerud wasn’t afraid to admit that the Circuit Jules Tacheny Mettet is one of the venues that often causes him trouble during the year

“Mettet has always been my weakest round in the World RX to date. I needed to improve there and show the consistency I had in my first World RX events in the Audi S1 EKS RX Quattro,” said Bakkerud.

“This was one of the toughest race weekends in my career. I wasn’t able to deliver the type of performances I’d been planning on. But I’m proud of my fighting spirit and will to persevere.”

Despite finishing in sixth place overall after Qualifying finished and then holding off a charging Timmy Hansen in the second Semi-Final race, Bakkerud could only manage to come home in sixth place in the Supecar Final.

This is his worst finish of the 2018 season so far. However the Norwegian driver decided to give it his all in true Bakkerud fashion and this is a strategy that didn’t pay off in Belgium.

“In the end, I went for broke once more, but in the commotion in turn one was slightly bumped and subsequently touched a tire wall.”

After last weekend, Bakkerud is already looking forward to the next three rounds of World RX, starting with the 2018 World RX of Great Britain, which takes place at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire as part of the Speed Machine Festival.

“Now I’m looking forward to the coming races in the United Kingdom, Norway and Sweden which are some of my favourite events.”