Andy Scott to make US rallycross return at ARX opener

Briton Andy Scott will make his US rallycross return this weekend when he lines up for the opening round of the newly-formed Americas Rallycross series in a Peugeot 208 RX supercar.

The Dumfries racer, who runs the Albatec Racing outfit, previously competed in the now-defunct Global Rallycross series in 2012 in a Saab 9-3. He returns to American competition for the ARX opener at Silverstone‘s SpeedMachine festival as part of a star-studded driver lineup that includes multiple GRC champions Scott Speed and Tanner Foust, World Rally stars Chris Atkinson and Patrik Sandell, and ex-DTM racer Timo Scheider.

“I’m very excited about racing at Silverstone at the Speedmachine Festival in the new ARX,” said Scott. “IMG has pulled together an incredible event with World RX, ARX, and RX2 plus the music festival, and various track demonstrations and displays, and it looks like being a fantastic weekend.”

“I raced in GRC back in 2012, however this will be completely different, but I’m certain ARX will produce some incredible racing,” he added. “Tanner Foust and Scott Speed will be in very competitive cars, and the Subaru trio equally so, and it will be good to race against them and see what we can do.”

Scott finished 11th in the 2012 GRC standings, despite missing the final two events. His best finish was fourth in the season opener at Charlotte.

His appearance at Silverstone is set to be his only outing in the four-round ARX series this year. The IMG-led championship will also visit Circuit of the Americas twice – once for a standalone event and once on the World Rallycross support bill – and will also support the Canadian round of the World Rallycross championship in August.