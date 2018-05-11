Hubert Announced as Renault Sport Affiliated Driver for 2018

Anthoine Hubert has been announced as the first Renault Sport Affiliated Driver for the 2018 season and will now compete in the GP3 Series with Renault branding on his overalls, car and helmet.

The Frenchman is competing in his second consecutive campaign with ART Grand Prix this year and is amongst the early favourites for the championship, with the twenty-one-year-old admitting it was a fantastic opportunity for him.

“It goes without saying that becoming a Renault Sport Affiliated Driver is a great opportunity for me,” said Hubert. “Renault is not only a leading automotive manufacturer, but also a brand with a successful history in Formula 1 and no doubt has more success to come.

“Carrying the Renault logo and colours makes me proud. It’s now up to me to climb the ladder they are offering me.”

Hubert has long been on Renault’s radar after competing in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Series in 2014 and 2015 where he was twice a winner, while he also took four victories in the Formula Renault 2.0 Alps championship in 2015.

“We’ve monitored Anthoine since his Formula Renault Eurocup days in 2015,” said Mia Sharizman, the Renault Sport Academy Director. “He has developed well since then, and we had the opportunity to monitor him closely last year in GP3.

“He’s warranted the opportunity to prove himself this year in his second season in GP3, where his aim is to compete for the Drivers’ title.”

Sharizman says the new initiative is aimed at identifying young drivers coming through the junior categories with a view to them joining the Renault Sport Academy later in their career.

“The Renault Sport Affiliated Driver programme is a new initiative by Renault Sport Racing to identify young driver talent and provide the platform for drivers to join the Renault Sport Academy in the future,” said Sharizman.