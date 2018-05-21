Oliver Bennett – “I want to push hard, and the circuit being short and sharp lends itself more to a private team“

Oliver Bennett will make his third appearance this weekend in the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship and it will be on home turf: The 2018 World RX of Great Britain.

The Xite Racing driver, who is in only his second season of Rallycross competition, will compete at the Silverstone track during the SpeedMachine Festival with some confidence as he has already tested on the new circuit.

Being part of a full capacity twenty five car entry this weekend, the Bristol based driver is looking forward to getting stuck in with the best in World RX.

“I must have completed around 100 laps at the launch, taking the press around the circuit. So out of all the World RX tracks it’s probably the only one I know before we go,” explained Bennett.

“I think it will be a great help, one thing I lack is seat time compared to the more seasoned World RX guys so a large disadvantage at circuits this year. Hopefully at Silverstone having already done that part we can start practice finding the last bit of speed we need and not learning the circuit.”

With the chance to race on home soil in the new Mini Cooper SX1 Supercar, Bennett is looking forward to having some more fun as well as showing off for the home crowd who will be supporting him.

Last year he campaigned a former Olsbergs MSE Ford Fiesta in the British Rallycross Championship and raced as a wildcard at the World RX of Great Britain on its last visit to the iconic Lydden Hill circuit in Kent.

So what are his goals for this weekend?

“Enjoy it! We are with a home crowd so it’s going to be great! So hopefully given the knowledge of the track and that factor we could push for semi-finals. I want to be top 15 overall for the weekend out of the 25 entered,” explains the Xite Racing driver

“Obviously, I want to push hard, and the circuit being short and sharp lends itself more to a private team compared to some of the harder tracks that need a far more finely set up car that we can get without a lot of testing.”