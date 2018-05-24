Boullier Knows “Anything Can Happen” In Monaco

Eric Boullier is well aware of the fact that “anything can happen” as his McLaren F1 Team prepares for this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

The Circuit de Monaco is one of the most loved track in Formula One and Boullier believes it offers great racing and drama for fans to enjoy.

“Monaco has its infamous reputation for good reason.

“This track is as much a favourite for the drivers, team personnel and legends of the sport as much as it is for the fans, and provides an incredible racing spectacle in every sense.

“This track divides those who can and those who can’t more than any other circuit we race at – and that’s what produces the exciting racing and crazy drama we all love about Monaco.”

Fernando Alonso returns to Monaco after missing last years race and Boullier hopes with the improved package, Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne can get a strong result.

“It’ll be great to see Fernando back in the cockpit around this track alongside Stoffel, and interesting to see how we fare there with our updated package.

“It goes without saying that reliability is a key factor in Monaco, and since there tends to be a fair amount of drama, finishing the race with both cars intact is the first step.

“As for points, anything can happen and we’ll be battling hard as always – with reliability, a good strategy and two drivers that know this track well, it’s all to play for.”