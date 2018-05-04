Capacity number of entries for World RX at Silverstone

The entry list for the FIA World Rallycross of Great Britain round has been announced today, with a capacity line-up for the supercar class.

The event will be held at the newly designed Silverstone rallycross track which will take over from the Lydden Hill Circuit in Kent. It has been billed as the ‘Speedmachine Festival’, combining racing with plenty of off-track activities.

As usual, fifteen full-time drivers will line-up on the starting grid, but this time will be joined by ten part-time entries, including three British drivers who will be hoping to impress on home soil – Oliver Bennett, Andrew Jordan and Mark Higgins, who will be making his debut World RX appearance with an Albatec Racing Peugeot 208.

Other new entries for the event include reigning FIA European Rallycross Champion Anton Marklund for the Marklund Motorsport team, as well as previous European RX champion, Tommy Rustad. Ollie O’Donovan will also take part in his Ford Fiesta.

Team STARD will field a two-car team for the event, with Ma Qinghua partnering full-time driver, Janis Baumanis, in the Ford Fiesta Supercar. The weekend will also see the return of two-time World RX race winner, Toomas Heikkinen, who will join Jordan in the MJP Ford Fiesta squad.

Making his second start of the season will be Herve Lemmonier in a Citroen DS3, and Hungarian Euro RX championship contender Tamas Karai will also join the highly competitive line-up.

The full RX2 International Series line-up is yet to be announced, but the likes of Nathan Heathcote and Anders Michalak are confirmed to be racing for the season.