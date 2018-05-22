Carlos Sainz Jr.: “You can’t drive around Monaco like you do at any other circuit”

Carlos Sainz Jr. feels that a ‘different approach’ is required at Monaco than at any other grand prix on the calendar ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

The Circuit de Monaco is different to any of the other tracks on the calendar and the Renault Sport Formula One Team driver admits that the challenge requires a very unique approach to it.

“It’s always a good feeling going to Monaco, and that excitement ramps up to another level on the Grand Prix weekend,” said Sainz. “You can’t drive around Monaco like you do at any other circuit.

“It’s unique and requires a completely different approach to any other weekend. You are constantly aware of the walls and you have to keep concentration levels high on every corner of every lap through the weekend.”

Sainz has scored points in all three of his previous visits and feels it is all about building up your confidence ahead of the most crucial qualifying session of the year.

“Confidence in yourself, and in your car, is key to a successful weekend,” insisted the Spaniard. “You build that confidence up in little steps, all the way up to qualifying when you aim to be at 100%.

“Qualifying is crucial in Monaco, and it’s usually very tense. I would say it’s one of the toughest sessions of the whole season, if not the toughest and you need to carry that extra level of determination for it.

“When you nail your qualifying lap at this track, there isn’t any feeling like it, it’s amazing.”

The Spaniard arrives in Monaco off the back of a strong result in his home race but Sainz is determined to keep on going and not lose focus.

“Barcelona was another good result but it would be a huge mistake to lose focus,” said Sainz. “We’re confident our approach is the correct one and we’re making good progress.

“It’s about continuing on this trend and keeping up the hard work. After Barcelona, the team climbed up to fourth in the Championship and the target is to consolidate that position in Monaco with more points.”