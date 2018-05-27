Charles Leclerc: “Finishing in Q2 for the third time in a row feels amazing”

Charles Leclerc was delighted to make it through to the second phase of Qualifying for a third consecutive Grand Prix and will start his first Monaco Grand Prix from fourteenth on the grid.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team racer was not expecting to get through the first segment but was more than three-tenths of a second clear of the cut-off point to advance and was only four-tenths of a second away from the top ten in Q2!

Leclerc felt he got the maximum out of his C37-Ferrari and says everything seemed to come together when it mattered, leaving him feeling ‘really happy’ with his afternoon’s work.

“I am really happy about today’s qualifying,” said Leclerc. “Finishing in Q2 for the third time in a row feels amazing, and achieving this in my home town makes it even more special.

“It was a good day overall, and everything seemed to come together well. We are at a challenging circuit, and the whole team did a really good job in extracting the maximum from the car.”

Turning his attention to Sunday, Leclerc is eager to get his first home Grand Prix underway as it will fulfil a lifetime dream to race around the principality.

“I am looking forward to tomorrow, when I will be part of the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time ever in Formula 1,” said Leclerc. “A big dream is coming true, and I can’t wait for it to start.”