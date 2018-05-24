Citroen Terminate Meeke and Nagle WRC contract with immediate effect

Citroen Racing have released a statement which confirms that the UK crew of Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle have been released from their contracts with immediate effect. This currently ends their participation as a Citroen crew in the 2018 FIA World Rally Championship.

The reason behind this move is “Due to an excessively high number of crashes, some of which were particularly heavy and could have had serious consequences with regard to the crew’s safety and that the risks involved were unjustified by the sporting stakes at play”

The decision takes effect from the 2018 Rally Sardinia with Citroen Racing due to be announcing the team’s line-up of crews for the remainder of the 2018 season.

The remaining entries of Craig Breen & Scott Martin and Mads Ostberg & Torstein Eriksen still stand for Sardinia.

Meeke and Nagle’s highest finishes this season so far was third place in Rally Mexico and fourth place in Rally Sweden.

Pierre Budar gave further insight on this decision.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make because it effects a driver and a co-driver, but it is largely founded on safety issues which come under my preoccupations as Team Principal. We have consequently chosen to make this decision as a preventive measure.”

Meeke and Nagle were the full season entry in WRC for this season with Craig Breen & Scott Martin stepping down for two events to allow former WRC champions Sebastien Loeb & Daniel Elena to make a partial return to the series. Loeb is due to return for the final time this year for Rally Spain in October.