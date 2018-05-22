Driver’s must ‘have confidence in how the engine will behave’ in Monaco – Taffin

Renault Sport Formula One Team’s engine technical director, Rémi Taffin, knows it is very important that the teams drivers, Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr., have confidence in the car and engine ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Renault arrive in Monaco on the back of a strong showing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya which saw Sainz finish seventh and the team move up to fourth in the constructors standings.

“We showed a good level of performance in qualifying and we had a strong race, most notably with a positive start,” said Taffin. “We have been fighting at the top end in the fourth place battle, and we have Renault engines in fourth and fifth in the midfield.

“After five races, being fourth is reflecting that step forward we expected this season. The Spanish Grand Prix showed the same level of performance we saw during the first four races.

“We got Carlos into Q3, but unfortunately not Nico, but we know the reasons why for this.”

Monaco is known as a track that requires the drivers to be fully comfortable and confident with the car and Taffin believes the Renault package gives Hülkenberg and Sainz that.

“When we get to Monaco, we don’t want to be changing anything from the last five races,” said Taffin. “The most important thing for a driver in Monaco is to have confidence in how the engine will behave.

“Of course, we want to build on our performance, but consistency and predictability is very beneficial at such a unique and challenging circuit. We need to pay attention to how the engine delivers its performance in Monaco because of the low-speed corners and low revs.

“We will be looking after that, but we are prepared.”