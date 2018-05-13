Ekström searching for more on World RX of Belgium second day

EKS Audi Sport‘s Mattias Ekström enters the second day of the 2018 World RX of Belgium in second place after two qualifying races, despite the promising pace, the Swede is hoping for more today as the team head towards the finals.

“We had an exciting day with a good pace.” said Ekström. “For the race on Sunday, we still need to do some homework and improve our starts for example,”

After finishing Q1 in sixth place, Ekström and the team tweaked the set up and changed the driving style.

“For Q2, we made some improvements on the car and driving style. I used the brakes less and, initially, things were going really well,” he mentions.”But then we were a little short of engine power in between, which cost us a few seconds.”

Despite being down on engine power Ekström would take the top time of Q2 to place him in second pace behind rival Petter Solberg.

Team-mate Andreas Bakkerud is in seventh place heading in to day two after leading the way in Q2; a mechanical issue dropped the Norwegian from the lead of the race down to third place on the final lap.