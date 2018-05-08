Ericsson Eyeing Strong Outing for Alfa Romeo Sauber in Spain

Marcus Ericsson is confident of a good weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend around a track he has shown good pace on before, although he has yet to score a point there during his Formula 1 career.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver finished eleventh there in 2017 for his best result so far at the circuit but secured a pole position and a podium there during his GP2 Series career, and he cannot wait to get the weekend underway as he eyes a second top ten finish of the season.

“Off to our first European race this season – round five, in Barcelona,” said Ericsson. “It almost feels like my home track, as it is the one I have probably driven the most in Formula 1 so far and it is a circuit that I really enjoy going back to.

“I have always been strong there, with a pole position in GP2, and some good results in Formula 1. It has a good mix of all different types of corners, and a very technical last sector that can make or break a lap in qualifying, as well as race stints.”

Ericsson feels boosted with the number of Swedish fans that traditionally make the trek down to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and he hopes to reward them with a positive result.

“There are usually quite a lot of Swedish fans who come to support, which makes it even more special for me, and gives me an extra boost to have a good weekend,” said Ericsson.

“I can’t wait to get out to Barcelona.”