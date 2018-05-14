Ericsson Looking to “Bounce Back” Following Second Consecutive Loss to Team-Mate

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver Marcus Ericsson conceded that whilst it was “positive for the team” that team-mate and rookie Charles Leclerc secured his second consecutive points finish in Formula 1, he needs to “bounce back in Monaco” after a difficult Spanish Grand Prix.

The young Swede had a lacklustre race on Sunday, finishing thirteenth of the fourteen finishers and being beaten by his team-mate for the second time in a row.

Ericsson has struggled to find the points since his 2014 entrance to Formula 1, and had only his sixth career points finish – and first points finish for fifty races – in this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Meanwhile team-mate Charles Leclerc took his second points finish in a row at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix – his fifth Formula 1 race.

These three points finishes have earned Sauber eleven points so far – more than in the last two years combined – and whilst Ericsson is has contributed two of those points, he admits he needs a strong race in Monaco.

“I was strong in the first half of the race with the medium tyres, then we were a bit unlucky with the virtual safety car coming right after our pit stop and that was really frustrating,” said Ericsson.

“In the second stint, I struggled more on the soft tyre. The result was a bit disappointing because we were in the fight and not too far off scoring points.

“Overall it was a good race, I had very good fights and defended well. The fact that Charles scored points is very positive for the team and from my side I need to bounce back in Monaco.”