Esteban Ocon: “When you think of F1, you think of Monaco”

Esteban Ocon believes Monaco is a ‘special place’ as he aims to add to his solitary championship point he has earned so far in 2018, which came in the Bahrain Grand Prix in early April.

Monaco was the only place last season in where he finished a race outside the points but is excited to be going back.

“I think everybody loves going to Monaco,” said Ocon. “It’s just such a special place. When you think of F1, you think of Monaco.

“Driving on the famous streets in an F1 car was a dream come true and I’m just as excited to go back there this year. The location is so spectacular. It’s beautiful and glamorous with an amazing atmosphere.

“When you arrive at the start of the week you can’t help smiling when you walk down the pit lane and see all the final touches being made.

The Monaco Grand Prix is very unique and first and second practice takes place on Thursday rather than the conventional Friday slot, however, Ocon is pleased they have an extra day to fit everything in.

“The fans can get really close and I think that’s important,” said the Frenchman. “It’s definitely the busiest week of the year. All the sponsors want to be there and every night you have events.

“That’s why it’s great to have the additional day so that you can fit everything in.”

The Circuit de Monaco is seen as one the most challenging on the calendar and Ocon knows there is no margin for error as he crashed in third practice last year.

“It’s also a true driving challenge,” said Ocon. “You have to be so precise and there is no room for error.

“You have to find the limit quickly and be careful not to step over it. Last year I found out the hard way in FP3, but with more experience this year I hope it won’t happen again.”