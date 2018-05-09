Fernando Alonso: “No Magic Bullet” To Improve McLaren Form In Spain

Fresh from his victory in the Six-Hours of Spa, Fernando Alonso heads to the 2018 Spanish Grand Prix to “evaluate some new things” as the McLaren F1 Team looks to improve in front of Alonso’s home crowd.

“It’s great to be back in Europe, in Spain, and at home!” said Alonso.

“You can never beat the feeling of racing in front of your home fans. I’m very lucky that we get to race in my country of birth as not all drivers get that opportunity, and every year the support from the Spanish fans gets bigger and better.

“The Spanish Grand Prix represents the start of a very busy few months leading up to the summer break – both for McLaren and for me with my other racing commitments. I’m more than ready for the challenge and I’m really excited to see what the next few races bring us.”

McLaren have already announced a new aerodynamic package for this weekend’s race in Barcelona but Alonso remains aware that “there is no magic bullet that will propel us to the front of the grid overnight.”

“I know we have some developments in the pipeline, but we also know there is no magic bullet that will propel us to the front of the grid overnight. There has been a lot of work happening at the factory and there is still a lot of work to do – so in Barcelona it’s a chance to evaluate some new things, see where we are, and determine the direction that we take with car development as we progress through the season.

“As always, and especially after the battle we fought in Baku, I’m really looking forward to pushing hard on track again this weekend in front of my home fans.”