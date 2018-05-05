Fittipaldi ‘Well and Stable’ after Late Night Surgery

It has been announced this morning that Pietro Fittipaldi is ‘well and stable’ after yesterday’s qualifying incident.

After the Brazilian’s freak accident in yesterday’s FIA World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps LMP1 qualifying session, the rookie driver was air lifted to hospital with fractures to both of his legs. Overnight, Fittipaldi has been operated on due to the injuries he suffered.

The operation was successful, with Fittipaldi completely conscious on leaving the operating room and able to describe what had happened to him. As of 10:30 CEST he was released from intensive care. Fittipaldi’s father was with him throughout the night.

Fittipaldi’s injuries have been described as ‘fractures to both legs’, with the condition of his left leg being more severe. All fractures, including the ‘complex’ left leg fracture, were operated on successfully.

It has been rumoured that the incident was the cause of a power steering failure on the BR Engineering BR1 Dallara DragonSpeed #10 LMP1 car. Reports have claimed that the lights of the car flickered off before the impact to the tyre barrier was made, suggesting some sort of electrical failure.

Whether Fittipaldi will recover in time for his Indy 500 entry is unknown, but appears unlikely. The unconfirmed assumed recovery period is eight weeks which would see Fittipaldi not back to racing until July, meaning he would miss Indy as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

All at The Checkered Flag wish Fittialdi a speedy recovery and hope he is back in the paddock soon.