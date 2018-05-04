Ford Locks Out Spa-Francorchamps GT Front Row

Both of the Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GTs have qualified in first and second place, locking out the front row of the grid for tomorrow’s Total 6 Hours of Spa, the first round of the new FIA World Endurance Championship Super Season.

British drivers Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell took pole position in the #67 Ford GT that they share with Tony Kanaan, securing their first championship point of the season.

“I am very happy with that!” said Priaulx. “We had a vibration which cost us a bit of grip, so I am pleased to put it up there.

“Harry then put together a brilliant used tyre run, and between us we took pole. I have two great teammates in Harry and Tony, and I’m hoping that we can do something special here tomorrow.”

“We were in second place when I went out, so I knew I had to put in a good lap to make the jump to pole,” said Tincknell. “We have been at the top of the timesheets all weekend but haven’t necessarily been that happy with the car.

“The team did a great job with the setup and it now feels great. We’re starting from the best position tomorrow and will have a nice, clear track ahead of us once the P1 and P2 cars are through the first corner. The competition will be tough tomorrow but we are a strong team, and I could not be happier with today’s result!”

“That is a fantastic way to start the season,” said Team Principal, George Howard-Chappell. “We could not ask for a better result than that. The team are all working together very well, and both driving crews did a great job.

“There was one point up for grabs, and we got that one, and now we have to think about the points all the way through the season. The car seems to be working very well in these conditions, so we are pleased to see the forecast is for a dry race tomorrow. The new tyres are working well so a big thanks to Michelin for that.”

In the #66 Ford GT Frenchman Olivier Pla and the likeable German driver Stefan Mücke took second place in the car they share with American driver Billy Johnson.

“You always want to take pole position of course, but we are happy,” said Pla. “I had the fastest time, so I was pleased with my lap.

“The important thing is the race though. We have a good car, which is beautifully balanced and the tyres are good, so we’re feeling strong.”

Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz were less than a tenth of a second behind in third in the #91 factory Porsche 911 RSR on a 2m13.034s average.