GALLERY: 2018 GP3 Series – Class of 2018

TIP: Click on the image, and then magnifying glass to see the images without the captions overlaid.

Callum Ilott, comes into the GP3 Series with ART Grand Prix with the Briton having also been named as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. (L-R) Giuliano Alesi, Anthoine Hubert, Julien Falchero, Gabriel Aubry, and Dorian Boccolacci represent France in the GP3 Series in 2018. ART Grand Prix newcomers Nikita Mazepin and Jake Hughes. Alessio Lorandi has left Jenzer Motorsport, who he joined the GP3 Series with two seasons ago, to now race for Trident. Rookies Joey Mawson (left) and David Beckmann (right) joined by Juan Manuel Correa (centre) who starts his first full GP3 Series. Campos Racing's Diego Menchaca (left), alongside drivers from new team MP Motorsport Dorian Boccolacci (wearing the helmet) and Will Palmer. Another rookie in the GP3 Series, Will Palmer - younger brother of former Formula One driver Jolyon. Arden International drivers Joey Mawson (left) and Gabriel Aubry (centre) with Trident's Ryan Tveter.

All images on this page are credit: Octane Photographic LTD