Gasly Getting More Answers To Improving Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly was pleased to get more answers to help his Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda car go in the right direction after taking part in the afternoon of the second test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Frenchman followed Sean Gelael after the Indonesian driver drove in the morning.

Galeal had had a strong showing in the morning but Gasly was unable to complete anywhere near the same number of laps due to an issue for the Toro Rosso.

Gasly has only been in the points once in the opening five rounds with his fourth place coming in Bahrain and the French driver is hoping the answers found in the test will move them forward.

“It was a quiet afternoon for me.

“We did 39 laps because we had a couple of issues, so I didn’t have a lot of running but we still managed to test a few things and get more answers to try and find the right direction to improve our package.”

Gasly retired on the opening lap of the Spanish Grand Prix but is ready and excited for Monaco next weekend.

“I think we found some interesting results and now I am fully focussed on Monaco, I’m excited to go there for my second home race!”