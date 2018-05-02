Grégoire Demoustier happy with progress in Portugal

Grégoire Demoustier and the Sébastien Loeb Racing team continued their development of their Peugeot 208 WRX at the second round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship in Portugal.

On the opening day Demoustier managed fourteenth and fifteenth before mechanical issues hit on the second day.

“We’ve had unbelievable weather this weekend with the four seasons in two days!” said Demoustier. “With snow, rain and sun the temperatures kept changing. We again learned a lot about the car and from my side my driving continues to improve.

“For the first time this year we suffered some mechanical glitches in Q3. Luckily, the team quickly analysed the problem and found the solution in record time so we could line up for Q4.

During the third heat a turbo issue emerged, dropping him down to seventeenth fastest before the team managed to fix the car for the final heat race where he bounced back to thirteenth fastest.

“I really take my hat off to them. In addition to their work there’s always a good ambience in the squad and it’s vitally important. Everybody gets on well.

“We’re always in a good mood from Friday to Sunday while continuing to progress all the time so we’ve got all the right ingredients to enjoy a great season. We had bad weather in Spain and here we had a mixture of everything so I hope it’ll be better in Belgium.

“I’m confident – it’s always fine at home! To come back to the sporting side I’m satisfied overall with my weekend: There’s still work to be done and we’re moving forward.“