Harper ‘gutted’ after opening lap crash at Monza

Porsche GB junior Dan Harper was “gutted” after a “silly mistake” took him out of the opening Porsche Carrera Cup GB race at Monza, but believes he proved he could battle at the front of the field this weekend.

The teenager took his first pole position of the season for race one, but locked up under braking for the first corner and lost control of his car.

“I was gutted by the incident in race one,” Harper said. “It was a silly mistake from me as I misjudged my braking point and the consequences were huge for not only me but a number of other drivers including two of my team-mates, and I can only apologise to them.”

JRT was able to repair the car in time for the second race of the weekend, and Harper rewarded their efforts with an impressive drive through the order and a top 10 finish.

“It was one of those weekend that promised so much but sadly wasn’t meant to be,” he said. “I have learnt a lot of things on and off track this weekend, which will only benefit me as both a racing driver and a person in the future.

“I’m delighted to have taken my first pole position in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB so early in the season, and to have once again shown that I have the speed to fight at the front of the field against much more experienced Porsche drivers.”

Harper now lies seventh in the overall championship with 11 points from six races.