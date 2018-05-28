Dean Harrison’s impressive form continued this evening as he produced two 131mph laps to take top spot in the opening Superbike session of this year’s Isle of Man TT.

The Silicone Engineering Kawasaki rider, who topped the Supersport session on Saturday, recorded a fastest lap of 131.376mph to top the timing sheets ahead of Michael Dunlop (131.087mph). Harrison’s speed was the quickest ever lap recorded on the opening night of Superbike qualifying.

Peter Hickman was quickest in the Superstock session (130.219mph), ahead of Conor Cummins (129.584mph) and Dan Kneen (128.843mph). The Supersport class was led by Ivan Lintin on the Dafabet Devitt Racing Kawasaki (123.563mph).

The opening Superbike and Superstock session of the week was delayed by 20 minutes due to a spectator going onto the course, eventually getting underway at 18:40.

Kneen and Michael Rutter were first away, followed in quick succession by Gary Johnson and Ian Hutchinson, Martin Jessopp and Hickman on the Smiths Racing BMW. Kneen, Johnson and Cummins were the only three of the top 20 seeded riders to be Superstock-mounted with the rest on Superbikes.

Hickman was first to complete a lap, at 128.011mph, on the Superbike although it was Harrison who was setting the pace on his Kawasaki. Harrison went straight into the lead with an opening lap of 130.232mph, with Dunlop slotting into second at 129.357mph.

Dunlop came in to switch machinery but only got as far as Quarter Bridge though before pulling off the circuit, although he soon got back to the pits to go out again on his Superstock BMW, lapping at 127.000mph.

Harrison would hit the 131mph mark on his second lap around the course, lapping at 131.376mph, with Hickman recording a 129mph lap. Cummins went to the top of the Superstocks at 129.584mph, ahead of Kneen (128.843mph) and David Johnson (128.139mph).

As the session wore on, the riders repeatedly pitted to change bikes. Hickman and Harrison lapped at 128.142mph and 128.134mph respectively on their Superstock machines but Josh Brookes and Gary Johnson were forced to retire from the session, the duo stopping at Sulby Bridge and Ballacraine.

With only a few minutes remaining, Dunlop posted his fastest lap which made him the second rider on the night to lap at more than 131mph – with a speed of 131.087mph. Hickman remained in third as Kneen, David Johnson and James Hillier completed the top six.

Hickman would end the Superstock class on top, posting a late lap of 130.219mph to demote Cummins and Kneen to second and third overall. David Johnson’s good night continued as he ended the session fourth fastest ahead of Harrison and Dunlop.