Kevin Hansen – “I’m feeling confident for Belgium”

The 2017 World RX of Belgium was not a pretty one for Kevin Hansen. The Team Peugeot Total driver suffered a very big accident in Qualifying that ruled him out of the rest of the event as he rolled his Peugeot 208 WRX.

Twelve months on and the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship returns to the World RX of Belgium and once again, Hansen is confident that he can yet again spring a surprise in his new 2018 Supercar.

So far this season at both the World RX of Spain and the World RX of Portugal, Hansen has been quick in his upgraded 2017 car and he is very confident that his luck will change this weekend.

“From the very start of the year I’ve felt great with the car, but I just need to turn that good feeling into a final result.”

“Mettet is very different from the last round in Portugal: it’s actually a bit more similar to Barcelona in feel. Last year it was very bumpy, and the 208 WRX was really fast.”

After giving up his place in the Semi-Final’s for team-mate Sebastien Loeb in Spain and mechanical issues meaning that he lost out on a chance to get a place in the Supercar Final in Portugal, Hansen has had a lot of bad luck.

Mettet is the scene of his first win in the 2016 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars and was also the start of a season when he would go on to be Champion. Therefore the young Hansen has made sure he is well prepared for this weekend.

“I’ve been doing my homework and I feel well-prepared to take every opportunity that comes.”

“Things haven’t always gone my way so far this year, but in motorsport everything always comes around, so I’m feeling happy and confident as we head to Belgium.”