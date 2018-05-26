Kevin Magnussen: “I’m hoping for a better day on Saturday”

Kevin Magnussen is hopeful that his Saturday running is better than what he faced on Thursday around the Circuit de Monaco, with the Dane completing only seven laps in the morning session as his mechanics fixed a problem with his fuel system.

The Haas F1 Team racer was slowest of anyone in the session as a result and was forced to use the second session to catch up, and in completing forty-two laps, Magnussen managed the sixteenth fastest time with a best lap of 1:13.572s as he got some practice time on the Hypersoft tyre.

Magnussen remains confident that Haas can be strong this weekend despite a difficult Thursday, particularly as the midfield battle appears to be extremely close.

“Obviously, we’re not where we wanted to be today, in terms of pace, and also in terms of not getting much running in FP1,” said Magnussen. “I’m hoping for a better day on Saturday.

“We’ve got lots of time to work on the car with having Friday off, at least from driving, and we can think a lot more about the setup. Hopefully, we’ll improve the situation for qualifying.

“The whole field is very tight, so even though it looks bad position-wise, we don’t have to find that much time to go quite a bit forward.”