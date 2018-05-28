Kevin Magnussen: “I’m just glad we’re out of here” after Monaco Struggles

Both Haas F1 Team drivers were glad to put the dreadful Monaco Grand Prix weekend behind them after neither Kevin Magnussen nor Romain Grosjean showed any kind of pace around the Circuit de Monaco.

Magnussen was the best placed of the duo at the chequered flag in thirteenth, but the Dane felt the pace the VF-18 showed in the principality was not representative of the pace they should have showed, especially as points are the target every weekend for the youngest team on the grid.

“The car that we had this weekend is not representative of what we should have,” said Magnussen. “I’m just glad we’re out of here, and I can’t wait to go to Montreal and get back into the fight.

“Everyone on the team deserves that. We’re moving on. We’re all looking forward to Canada and to putting some new parts on the car, getting back into our normal shape, and getting back in the fight for points.”

Team-mate Grosjean finished a lapped fifteenth and joined Magnussen in turning his focus to the Canadian Grand Prix, where he feels it will be a much different story for the team.

“It was a tough race. We struggled and didn’t have much pace,” said Grosjean. “Unfortunately, with no crazy thing in the race, we were always going to be in a difficult position.

“I think we should have a good car in Canada.”