Kjaergaard Qualifies on Top Around Overcast Snetterton

The BRDC British F3 Championship fight continued at Snetterton with Nicolai Kjaergaard edging out his title rival to take pole position by 0.243 seconds with a time of 1min 43.526.

The Carlin driver records his first qualifying pole having started at the front for the final Oulton Park race thanks to fastest laps from Saturday. The race remains his only win to date having recorded three other podiums.

A cold track left many of the drivers wary about heading onto the circuit, with Kush Maini the first of the front-runners to show his hand, the only driver to drop under the 1min 44sec barrier in the first ten minutes.

This provided a reasonable benchmark for Kjaergaard and Linus Lundqvist who were both late entries to the session. The pair soon moved to the top of the timing screens, with Kjaergaard leading after their penultimate lap.

As the time ticked down, both Kjaergaard and Maini took to the pits before the end with their tyres now past their best. It was left up to Lundqvist to steal a late pole, but the Dane’s time proved more than enough to again relegate Lundqvist to another second place start.

Maini would take third, with Sasakorn Chaimongkol proving his Friday pace was no fluke, taking fourth place, his best result of the year to date.

Local driver Harry Webb wanted to make an impact on his debut to the series, even running as high as second, though failed to challenge the leaders in the closing stages, dropping to fifth overall. He would remain the highest British driver though, with Jordan Cane failing to repeat his Thursday performance, going sixth.

Meanwhile, Tristan Charpentier recovered from his Thursday crash to go seventh with a last-minute lap to go ahead of Billy Monger. Ninth would be Tom Gamble, who might be concerned to again start alongside Monger, after the race three clash between the two at Rockingham. Rounding out the top ten was Josuf Owega.

Race One takes place at 15:15 local time.