Kristoffersson Tops Q3 of 2018 World RX of Great Britain

Johan Kristoffersson has finally broken his duck in the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship after setting the fastest time on Q3 for the 2018 World RX of Great Britain at Silverstone.

The PSRX Volkswagen Sweden driver set the fastest lap of the day so far as he led his Q3 race from lights to flag, setting a fastest lap of 39.955 seconds. This first Qualifying win of the year moves the Swedish driver up to fourth place overall before Q4 gets underway later on this morning.

The Peugeot’s were once again a force to be reckoned with as both Sebastien Loeb and Timmy Hansen went second and third fastest respectively. Petter Solberg was fourth fastest overall having lost out on the win in his Q3 race to Hansen.

In the overall standings before Q4 gets underway at 11.00am this morning, Solberg is still on top with Hansen and Mattias Ekstrom tied for second place overall. Kristoffersson and Loeb complete the top five.

Andreas Bakkerud is in sixth place overall in the second EKS Audi Sport entry with Niclas Gronholm and Kevin Hansen in the third Team Peugeot Total entry in seventh and eighth places respectively. Jerome Grosset-Janin and Kevin Eriksson complete the top ten.

2015 FIA European Rallycross Champion Tommy Rustad is in eleventh place in the Marklund Moorsport / HTB Racing Polo after a spirited race in Q3.

Rustad was leading until contact with 2014 FIA European Rallycross Champion Robin Larsson saw the Olsbergs MSE driver take the win. Timur Timerzyanov holds the last vital twelfth spot for the Semi-Finals.

The British drivers had a better start to Sunday with both Mark Higgins in the Albatec Racing Peugeot 208 and Andrew Jordan in the MJP Racing Team Austria Ford Fiesta winning their Q3 races. Oli Bennett continued to set a good race pace in the Xite Racing BMW Mini as he fights to be the best of the British drivers on home turf.