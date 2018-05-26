Lance Stroll: “Monaco is one of those places where you need to find the rhythm”

Lance Stroll felt it was not the best of days for him around the Circuit de Monaco on Thursday, although he was able to take some solace that team-mate Sergey Sirotkin was able to find some more time than he could.

The Canadian ended nineteenth fastest during Thursday’s second session with a best time of 1:14.011s, but Sirotkin was almost half a second better off in fifteenth, although he felt some confidence coming in the closing moments of the day.

“It was not the best day, but it is the first day, so I am just getting into it and Monaco is one of those places where you need to find the rhythm before you can really execute anything,” said Stroll.

“We have been on the back foot for most of the day and I didn’t really feel I had been on top of the car. However, at least I started to get there towards the end of the session, and especially on high fuel on consecutive laps I felt it was getting better and better.”

Williams Martini Racing has struggled throughout the season so far, but Stroll hopes that the team can piece everything together ahead of Saturday’s practice session so to improve for Qualifying and the race.

“We will be piecing everything together and see on Saturday what we can do,” said the Canadian. “For sure we are far from where we want to be, but there is still a lot of time to think about what we can do before qualifying and the race.

“We look a little bit better this weekend, and I think Sergey showed the car has a little bit more pace.”