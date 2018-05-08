Leclerc Eager to Return to Driving Seat on back of ‘Positive’ Result in Baku

After the heroics in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks ago, Charles Leclerc is looking forward to getting back into the C37-Ferrari this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and is positive he can have another strong performance.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team racer became the first Monegasque driver since 1950 to score points at the Baku Street Circuit, finishing sixth after an assured performance and a clean race, with Leclerc beating the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll along the way.

Leclerc has good memories of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya having won at the track in consecutive seasons in the GP3 Series and FIA Formula 2, and he feels tyre management will be a key element of this weekend as he eyes a second consecutive point’s finish.

“I am really pleased with what we were able to achieve during the last race weekend in Baku, and go into the next round feeling positive,” said Leclerc. “I have good memories of Barcelona from the past, and it is interesting to return to a track where we did the winter test with the C37.

“I like the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Tyre management will be a key factor, as the degradation is quite high on this track. Overall it is a special track, as it is very technical and has every type of corner.

“I look forward to getting back in the car.”