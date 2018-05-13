Loeb confident in Belgium after showing promising pace

Sébastien Loeb is confident of a strong performance heading in to the second day of the 2018 World RX of Belgium at Mettet after finishing the first day in fourth place.

After struggling to find the optimal setup in practice, Q1 saw the Frenchman storm the field to take second overall.

“It was a really good Q1 race!” said the Frenchman, “I’ve been struggling a bit in the free practice to find the right set-up and the confidence in the car but we’ve got it now.

“I took a very good start, I was able to enter first in the first corner and then managed to keep this position.

“I pushed really hard all along the run and made no big mistake. Overall a clean run and a good result!”

Q2 saw all three Team Peugeot Total’s cars go head-to-head with Loeb finishing in third place behind race winner Timmy Hansen and Petter Solberg; The overall time placed him in fourth place at the end of day one.

“It was a very intense Q2 with all the top drivers and a big fight at the beginning of the race.” said Loeb.

Looking ahead to the second day of action Loeb commented that his position will hopefully give him an overall advantage, “I took fourth in Q2, which is OK, and I’ll be in the last heat tomorrow. It’s always better, especially if it’s wet in the morning, to race Q3 in the last heat.

“It’s all good so far and I’m looking forward to tomorrow!” he added.