Loeb fastest in Sunday warm-up at Mettet

Sébastien Loeb set the fastest time of the 1 lap warm-up session on the final day of the World RX of Belgium as the Frenchman searches for his first win of the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Johan Kristoffersson headed the PSRX Volkswagen Sweden duo as the reigning champion took second place ahead of former champion Petter Solberg.

Mattias Ekström and Andreas Bakkerud were split by an impressive lap by Jérôme Grosset-Janin in the GC Kompetition Renault Mégane RS.

Timmy Hansen finished the session in seventh place ahead of Guerlain Chicherit, Robin Larsson and rally legend François Duval who is competing this weekend in the 2017 ex-EKS Audi S1, run by Comtoyou Racing.

Kevin Hansen finished just outside the top eleven with Niclas Grönholm and team-mate Timur Timerzyanov in the pair of Hyundai i20’s close behind.

Grégoire Demoustier and Janis Baumanis finished fourteenth and fifteenth ahead of Kevin Eriksson who will not start Q3 after suffering technical issues, but is expected to return for Q4.