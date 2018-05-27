Maldonado Wins Race 2 as Title Contenders Crash

It was a third win of the year for Fortec Motorsports and a second for Manuel Maldonado, securing fifth in the BRDC British F3 Championship as many of the front-runners ran into trouble at Snetterton, as he led from start to finish.

The reverse grid race saw Maldonado on pole due to his damage at the end of race one, saw him crawl across the line at the back of the pack. Off the start though, it was Pavan Ravishankar who hurtled away from the line, gaining two spots to take second into the first corner only to get pushed wide.

This benefitted his teammate Krish Mahadik who soon inherited the place, as Nicolai Kjaergaard made the most dramatic opening lap, gaining ten places from the back of the grid. This was short-lived as a tangle with Tom Gamble and Jamie Chadwick took all three out of contention.

A left rear puncture to Kush Maini also saw the Indian drop to the back, ensuring Linus Lundqvist remained the only championship contender left in the competition. Maini though would recover to take the fastest lap; a 1min 44.819sec.

Back at the front Maldonado continued to hold off the advancing Mahadik, with both drivers racing over fifth in the championship. The Venezuelan hung on though for his second win of the year.

Rounding out the podium would be Sasakorn Chaimongkol, after an unfortunate opening race hampered the Thai driver. He had overtaken Arvin Esmaeili on the penultimate lap, who had held on to third for the majority of the race. The Douglas Motorsport driver would also drop behind countryman Lundqvist, jumping from sixteenth.

Josuf Owega meanwhile would finish where he started in sixth ahead of Ravishankar who will be cursing his lost podium on the opening lap. The top ten would be rounded out by Ben Hurst, 14 seconds behind the Singaporean, as Billy Monger led Tristan Charpentier.