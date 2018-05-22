Marcus Ericsson: “It is important to have a lot of confidence in your driving”

Marcus Ericsson says the Monaco Grand Prix is one of the highlights of the Formula 1 season, with the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver looking for a fun weekend around the twisty street track.

Ericsson has never finished inside the points during his Formula 1 career at the Circuit de Monaco, with his best result at the venue coming in his rookie campaign in 2014 with the Caterham F1 Team when he finished eleventh, while his last two visits has seen him crash out.

Nether-the-less, the Swede is excited for the ‘unique’ and ‘fun’ challenge this weekend as Sauber eye a fourth visit to the points in just six races, with Ericsson himself scoring their first points of the season when he finished ninth in the Bahrain Grand Prix, although he understands the importance of building up his confidence throughout this weekend so to avoid any mistakes.

“Monaco is always one of the highlights of the season,” said Ericsson. “It is a very special and unique race.

“Driving on the streets of Monte Carlo is always an amazing experience, and a fun challenge as there is no room for errors. As a driver, it is important to have a lot of confidence in your driving. You have to build up your speed over the weekend, and get closer and closer to the limit.

“It is also a challenge for the teams to find the right set-up and balance. I really look forward to going to Monaco – it will be a fun weekend.”