Mark Higgins – “World RX is the ultimate goal!”

Mark Higgins is competing in his debut season of the 2018 Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship with Albatec Racing.

Part of the deal was for him to take part in the 2018 World RX of Great Britain, which took place at Silverstone last weekend.

The Checkered Flag spoke with the former triple British Rally Champion about his time competing in the fourth round of the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship.

How would you sum up your experience racing in the 2018 World RX of Great Britain?

“Its been a very positive weekend, the atmosphere has been amazing and the team have worked really hard. We were lucky with getting pole position in the Q1 draw however we lost out in Q2 with the retirement,” explained Higgins.

“We pushed really hard on Sunday winning both of our Qualifying races so we couldn’t have done any better as the track got quicker as the day progressed. Our goal was to reach the Semi-Finals however that wasn’t meant to be.”

Would you like to have more outings in the FIA World Rallycross Championship?

“Absolutely, the ultimate goal is to compete in World RX and thats what we’re working towards making a reality. Whilst we’re racing in British RX full time, we are looking to put a programme in place for the World Championship,” explained the former triple British Rally Champion.

“We’d like to do all of the events in World RX but it would be great to race at venues such as Holjes in Sweden, the Estering in Germany and also at the new South Africa Rallycross circuit as well.”

How do you feel the transition from your Rally background to learning Rallycross has been?

“It has definitely been a learning process as we’ve found out in British RX where we’ve needed a bit of luck to get to this stage. Its been learning about working with the team and also with the University students as well,” said Higgins.

“We’re not working at this on the same level as the big works teams do in World RX, however we are building on the experience that we gain and part of that is competing in World RX and also the FIA European Rallycross Championship when the chance presents itself.”

Team Principal Andy Scott has been involved in Rallycross for a number of years, what have you learned from his experience during the early part of the year?

“Andy has been a massive help this year, his engineering knowledge and the way he runs the team has been a big learning experience. His driving experience has been very important as I learnt to adapt to the car and the sport,” said Higgins.

“He has a lot of experience in Rallycross and he is a very fast driver, I love working with Andy and we get along really well. Its amazing the level of commitment he puts into the team when you consider this is really a hobby, this is a real privateer effort and that’s something that people often forget as we compete with the best in World RX.”