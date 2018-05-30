New race format can improve driving standards says Liam Doran

Liam Doran feels that a move to the European race format using more permanent tracks can help improve driving standards in American rallycross.

The now defunct Global Rallycross series almost always used temporary tracks, built in the days leading up to each event. One of the biggest criticisms of the former series from rallycross purists was the poor driving standards, something Doran feels was down to the nature of the tracks rather than the drivers.

“I don’t ever blame the driving standards in GRC with how bad it was, I blame the tracks,” he said. “I think that the new track layout and the new racing style will solve a lot of those problems.”

“The driving standard is good here [in Americas Rallycross]. I think that the new format will fix a lot of the driving standards.”

Doran had a tough battle with Scott Speed in the final of the season opener at Silverstone, resulting in contact a number of times, but both were ultimately able to complete the race and finish on the podium.

“I’m happy with racing those guys and as shown with Scott Speed in the final.” he said. “We railed each other for a lap – we were budging, we’ve got tyre marks down the side of each of our cars, and we got round the track, we both got out of it on the other side.”

“That’s the way you have to do it, that’s why rallycross is cool, and that’s why it’s my favourite sport and my favourite thing to do in the world,” he added. “It’s when you have to pull off because your wheel’s hanging off when it shouldn’t happen.”