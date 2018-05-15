Nicholas Latifi: “I couldn’t have asked for a better first day”

Nicholas Latifi was finally able to participate in testing for the Sahara Force India F1 Team on Tuesday, with the Canadian getting behind the wheel of the VJM11 and completing one hundred and seven laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Latifi was due to test for the team in pre-season testing at the circuit but was forced to miss out due to illness, but he set the fifth fastest time of the day, just over a second down on Max Verstappen’s pace setting time.

Looking at his day, Latifi was please not to make any mistakes and to be able to complete a good number of laps, and he will return to simulator duty with new knowledge of how the car behaves on the track.

“I was really looking forward to my first outing, especially after the disappointment of missing out on pre-season testing [due to illness],” said Latifi.

“It was a very good first day on track with the team and I finally had the chance to put to practice a lot of the procedures and processes that I had learnt in the simulator.

“I am pleased with how the day went; we ran smoothly with no big dramas. We completed lots of laps and I couldn’t have asked for a better first day. I am glad I could help the team with their testing programme and I am looking forward to being back in the simulator with this new knowledge of how the car behaves on track.”