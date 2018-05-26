Petter Solberg in front after first day of World RX of Great Britain

The 2018 World RX of Great Britain has enjoyed a spectacular first day of action at the home of British Motorsport with Petter Solberg leading the way after the first two Qualifying sessions.

The PSRX Volkswagen driver led the way in Q1 before going fast enough to take the third fastest time in Q2 and to hold on to his advantage. However the field has closed up once again with Mattias Ekstrom taking second place in the standings after two second places finishes in Q1 and Q2.

Timmy Hansen has kept up his form of winning Q2 in every event of the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship and lies in third place overall after coming home in seventh place in Q1.

Andreas Bakkerud sits in fourth place overnight after taking his EKS Audi Sport entry to two top five finishes in Qualifying. 2018 World RX of Belgium winner Sebastien Loeb completes the top five.

Johan Kristoffersson has had another quiet start to a World RX event where he has yet to win a Qualifying session in 2018. The Swedish driver is in sixth place overnight with the third Team Peugeot Total entry of Kevin Hansen in Seventh place.

Niclas Gronholm has enjoyed another good first day with the GRX Taneco driver taking his Hyundai Supercar to eighth place after Q1 and Q2.

Jerome Grosset-Janin is the top GC Kompetition Renault Megane after winning his Q2 race, holding ninth place ahead of Kevin Eriksson in the fastest of the two Olsbergs MSE Ford Fiesta’s with Mr. “Round The Outside” completing the top ten after today’s first two Qualifying sessions.

Having originally suffered Visa Issues before the World RX event in the UK had started, Timur Timerzyanov finds himself in eleventh place overnight after working hard during both of his Qualifying races on the new Rallycross Circuit.

2015 FIA European Rallycross Champion Tommy Rustad completes the top twelve in his Marklund Motorsport / HTB Racing run Volkswagen Polo.

The British drivers are having a difficult time of things in their home event. 2013 British Touring Car Champion Andrew Jordan is taking part in the first of three World RX events this weekend and suffered a suspension breakage on his MJP Racing Team Austria Ford Fiesta.

Albatec Racing‘s regular British Rallycross Championship driver Mark Higgins also suffered damage in his Q2 race after going tenth fastest in Q1.

Higgins is the top British driver in sixteenth place overnight whilst Xite Racing‘s Oli Bennett holds twentieth place ahead of Jordan in twenty first position overall. With a twenty three car entry this weekend, Q3 and Q4 will be key for those looking for a Semi-Final spot on Sunday.