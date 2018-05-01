Peugeot Sport Director Bruno Famin happy with positive Montalegre performance

Despite missing out on victory, Peugeot Sport Director Bruno Famin was delighted with the performance from the Team Peugeot Total squad at the second round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship as it headed to the Portuguese circuit of Montalegre.

All three Peugeot 208 WRX’s had the pace to be in the final but a collision between Kevin Hansen and Mattias Ekstrom saw him miss out in the semifinals.

Timmy Hansen and Sébastien Loeb lined up on the grid for the final and while the Frenchman pushed hard to take second place, Hansen was unlucky as he was caught out by the barriers in the final section of the circuit with contact spinning him out of contention.

“It has been a good weekend!” said Famin. “Even though on paper the results look quite similar to the first round in Spain two weeks ago, it’s more positive as we score plenty of points towards both championships.

“Sébastien Loeb has scored 25 points, which makes him the second-best performer of the weekend behind Kristoffersson, who scores 26. And in the team rankings, we are the joint best performers of the weekend together with Volkswagen.

“What’s positive is that our cars have shown good pace and good reliability throughout the weekend, with no technical issues.

“The cars have gone better in the dry than in the wet, but it’s still very encouraging. A solid performance.”