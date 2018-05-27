Pierre Gasly “Super Happy” With Monaco Top Ten Start

Having qualified a superb tenth for the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix, Pierre Gasly says he’s “feeling more and more comfortable in the car.”

Gasly’s lap-time of 1:12.221 was just over 1.4 seconds off Daniel Ricciardo‘s record breaking time. The Frenchman says that Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda have caught back up to the midfield and go in search of points in the race.

“I must say I felt good with the car today!” said Gasly. “I think we made a good step compared to Thursday and to the last few races. We were only a tenth from P6 – which is great and not great – because of course it’s frustrating as you think you could have always found that extra tenth.

“I’m super happy to get to Q3 and it’s a good starting position, especially on this track. As we’ve seen in the past anything can happen around here! I think it will be super important to get a good start.

“I’m feeling more and more comfortable in the car, so I need to keep taking that experience and keep improving, Monaco is really particular and we had to setup the car in a different way – I think it was very positive.”

Gasly is six race weekends into his first full Formula 1 campaign and says he’s learning at every event.

“Every weekend we’re learning more and definitely this weekend it looks like everything is working quite well. We caught back up to the midfield and hopefully we can have a great race tomorrow and score some good points.”