Pirelli says New Hypersoft Tyre “Fulfilled the Role” They Hoped it Would

Pirelli Motorsport‘s Head of Car Racing, Mario Isola, revealed that the new Hypersoft compound tyre did what they hoped it would – lead to more strategy variations.

The Monaco Grand Prix was the first time we’ve seen the pink side-walled Hypersoft tyre compound and it immediately left its mark, with both Aston Martin Red Bull Racing drivers setting new lap records using the tyre – Daniel Ricciardo setting a new qualifying record at the track and team-mate Max Verstappen setting a new race lap record.

Not only was it a fast tyre, but it was reasonably durable too. Race winner Ricciardo pitted to remove his Hypersofts after seventeen laps, whilst seventh-placed Pierre Gasly made his Hypersoft tyres last for an impressive thirty-seven laps – suggesting that we could see some more surprise strategies next time the Hypersofts make an appearance.

This performance, Isola says, not only increased the number of strategies teams could use – the intended purpose – but was a hit with the drivers too.

“We saw a much more mixed blend of strategies in Monaco than we have witnessed in previous years, fulfilling the role that we hoped the new Hypersoft would play here by adding another variable into the competitive mix,” said Isola.

“The result was the fastest race lap time ever seen at Monaco, thanks also to a tyre that the drivers enjoyed using both in qualifying and the grand prix. With the circuit constantly evolving and a brand-new compound to get to grips with, most drivers succeeded in extracting the maximum according to their different strategies.”

Fans of the tyre won’t have to wait long to see it in action again, as Pirelli will be bringing it to the Canadian Grand Prix in under two weeks’ time.