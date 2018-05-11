Porsche reveals new 911 GT3 R for customer racing

Porsche has unveiled their new customer racer for 2019 GT3 series’ worldwide.

Based on the production version of the 911 GT3 RS, the new 911 GT3 R has advanced aerodynamics and uses virtually the same 550 hp engine that powers the road car.

Power from the engine is transferred to the rear wheels via the reliable Porsche sequential six-speed constant-mesh gearbox, with an electronic shift actuator for fast and precise gear changes.

For the first time, Porsche has included air conditioning in the 911 GT3 R, along with further improvements to driver safety and comfort.

The car features lightweight aluminium and steel composite construction, with the body panels made from carbon-fibre composite material. Porsche have worked hard to improve the aerodynamic efficiency by increasing frontal downforce through new wheel arch air vents and front fairings.

The car also features new double-wishbone suspension at the front end, which allows Porsche to use the maximum permitted front wheel and tyre size for the first time.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 R can be ordered immediately for €459,000 plus country-specific VAT and will be delivered from December 2018.

We expect to see the new car in competition around the world early next year, with the first outing most probably at Daytona.