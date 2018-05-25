Räikkönen Unsure Who’s Where In Monaco After Thursday Practice

Kimi Räikkönen believes it is difficult to predict where everyone lines up after Thursday practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver finished fifth in both practice sessions round the Circuit de Monaco and concluded that the day was “not too bad”.

“This first day was not too bad, a pretty normal Thursday”, said Räikkönen.

“The feeling with the car was not too bad, but this track is always quite tricky to start with, and we were trying many different things.

“The drive around the circuit is a bit more complicated than in other places; it’s easier to end up making a big mistake, while in a normal place you would just end in a run-off area.

“You need to be more careful and start pushing when you feel that everything is all right.”

Räikkönen qualified on pole last year but knows the Ferrari must improve if the Finn is to repeat last season.

“For sure there are things to improve, but we were able to do what was planned and managed to stay out of trouble.

“It’s difficult to have a clear picture; in many practice sessions we have seen some cars being very fast on Friday and then in qualifying it’s a different case.

“Let’s wait and see what happens on Saturday”.