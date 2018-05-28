Red Bull’s Christian Horner: “The day and the entire race weekend has belonged to Daniel”

Christian Horner admitted it was hard to put into words his feelings after seeing Daniel Ricciardo claim an amazing victory in the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday despite struggling through the final two-thirds of the race without a working MGU-K that cost him approximately twenty-five per cent of his power usage.

Ricciardo had dominated the weekend, topping every practice session and taking only his second career pole position on Saturday in record breaking fashion, but the race performance by the Australian was superb as he managed the problem despite constant pressure from Sebastian Vettel.

And Horner, his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team principal, was full of praise for Ricciardo as he gave the team victory in what was their two hundred and fiftieth Grand Prix.

“Difficult to describe the performance Daniel put in today,” said Horner. “From lap 28 when the MGU-K expired, which creates all kinds of issues with cooling, with brake and tyre temperatures, he managed it in the calmest of manners while defending with Sebastian Vettel no more than a second behind him, and I never believed with approximately a 25 per cent loss of power that he would hold the lead for another 50 laps and win our 250th grand prix.

“The day and the entire race weekend has belonged to Daniel with a phenomenal performance.”

Horner also took time to praise those back at the factory that put together the RB14 that was by far the best car of the weekend at the Circuit de Monaco, which allowed Ricciardo to put behind him the disappointment of losing victory in 2016 at the track due to a botched pit stop by his mechanics.

“Of all the races to win on the calendar, Monaco is the highlight because of that rich heritage and history; this one especially so for Daniel after the disappointment of 2016,” said Horner.

“To achieve that victory today was testimony to the great car that the guys and girls in Milton Keynes have produced, and Daniel’s ability behind the wheel.

“It is absolutely teamwork that wins races and we have to thank all of our team partners for their support that allows us all to savour special moments like this.”